A year ago Rep. Linda Miller (R-Bettendorf) announced her intention to retire from the legislature at the conclusion of her present term of office in January.
In doing so, Miller cited her husband’s retirement and a desire to spend more time with her five grandchildren. But life doesn’t always unfold as expected.
Following a sit down talk with Governor Terry Branstad, Miller, a nurse by training, agreed to become director of the Iowa Department of Aging. The department has about 40 full-time employees and a budget of about $29 million. She replaces Donna Harvey, who resigned last fall.
After Miller graduated from Greenfield High School, her pragmatic father, Dale Butler, suggested a nursing career, because nurses never suffer from a lack of job possibilities. Linda took her father’s advice and earned degrees in the field from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing, Drake University and University of Iowa.
Miller and her husband, Harold “Hal” Miller, began their professional lives at an U.S. Air Force installation in Wadena, Minnesota, before settling in Bettendorf, where Hal served as a family practice physician for 39 years and Linda managed his office for 17 years. During this time, Linda noted the extent to which government policy and regulation increasingly shaped modern medical practice. An ongoing interest in healthcare policy led her to become involved with the local medical society and the legislative committee of the Davenport Chamber of Commerce. After Hal sold his medical practice in 1999, Miller founded LGM Consulting to advise political candidates and organize election campaigns, which led to the decision to run for office.
Before the 2006 election, Miller took nine months to walk the district door-to-door. Her leg work paid off. She defeated incumbent Republican Joe Hutter in the primary election with 64 percent of the vote and beat him again in the general election — where he ran as an independent – with 54 percent of the vote. She ran unopposed in 2008 and 2010, and defeated Democrat Maria Bribriesco in 2012 with 55 percent of the vote.
From 2006 through 2010, a Democratic majority controlled the Iowa House. Miller became better acquainted with fellow legislators and learned House policies and procedures. When Republicans assumed control of the House in 2010, she was prepared to be the chairwoman of the House Health and Human Resources Committee. The committee oversees Medicaid, child welfare, mental health and the departments of Aging and Public Health, as well as the state’s $6 billion healthcare budget.
After the 2010 election, Branstad wanted to develop a regional mental health system to replace Iowa’s antiquated 99 poor county poor houses and four residential facilities for chronically mental ill individuals, a system that needed to be changed following a 1999 Supreme Court decision (Olmstead vs. L.C. and E.W.), determined individuals with mental health disabilities must receive state services in their communities, rather than being institutionalized.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
As chairwoman of the House Health and Human Resources Committee, Miller played a key role in drafting policy, regulations and laws to create and underwrite a system that delivers wrap-around social services for the mentally ill. Brandstad then moved on to reforming the state Medicaid program that provides medical services to low-income women with children, the blind and disabled and senior citizens with less than than $2,000 in assets. Once again Miller found herself involved in the formulation of major legislative health package.
Her retirement now on hold, she resigned her legislative seat Dec. 15 and began the new job in the Department of Aging the following day, though her nomination requires Iowa Senate confirmation next year. Branstad's resignation to become ambassador to China in the administration of President-elect Donald Trump will not affect the appointment.
Gary Mohr of Bettendorf was elected to the House District 94 seat in November.