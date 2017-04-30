When Jeff Johannsen retires as principal from Herbert Hoover Elementary School in Bettendorf at the end of the month, the nameplate on his desk with “Mr. Johannsen” in inch-tall letters will be retiring, too.
Johannsen, 62, is the third-generation principal in his family to have used it. His roots in education came naturally, with his grandfather and father both serving as principals in the Dubuque school system, where young Jeff received his education.
His grandfather, Wilfred Emile Johannsen, was principal of Washington and Jefferson junior high schools, while his father, Bret Wilfred Johannsen, was principal of Washington junior high.
“Those were the days you really didn’t seen the principal very much,” Jeff Johannsen said with a smile. Unless you were in trouble, that is.
It’s much different for Hoover’s “Mr. J.”
During an early morning interview in his office, where mugs of pencils, framed photos and notices of school events compete with the ever-present school staples of hand sanitizer and tissues, Johannsen looks outside the window for the first signs of arriving students at the school with an enrollment of 440.
The first wave comes for the breakfast program, held in the spacious commons area that was added to the school several years ago. Johannsen greets the children by name with a smile and “How are you doing?” or a friendly tap on the shoulder.
It’s that relationship with students that has impressed Niki Duin, co-president of the Hoover PTO, who has sent three children to Hoover during Johannsen’s term as principal. Her youngest, daughter Brooke, is in third grade, following in the footsteps of her brothers, Chance Douglas, 22, and Logan Duin, an eighth-grader at Bettendorf Middle School.
“Mr. J is truly one of a kind,” Duin said. “He is supportive of parents, supportive of staff. He goes out of his way to make Hoover a safe and comfortable learning environment for our kids. He is willing to do anything he can.
“The one thing I can emphasize is just how he’s impacted the school in his time here, and the children’s lives.”
Johannsen said he always knew that teaching at the elementary level was for him, and it shaped his course of study at the University of Northern Iowa. At UNI, Jeff met another future teacher who would become his wife.
“We met in a speech class,” Beth Johannsen says. “I’d seen him before, but there aren’t too many men in elementary education classes.”
Following graduation, he taught in the Norway, Iowa schools, where the entire district of K-12 students numbered 300. He then taught for several years in the Cedar Rapids district before taking his first principal’s position in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.
A desire to move to a larger community led the couple to Bettendorf, where Jeff began his job as Hoover principal 23 years ago.
The couple raised two daughters. Amy Foster, and her husband, Jason, live in rural Atalissa with their daughter, Faye, a “two-year-old bundle of joy,” said the proud grandpa. Their other daughter, Sarah Johannsen, lives in Austin, Texas. Jeff and Beth are looking forward to having more time to travel and see them. Beth retired last year as a special education teacher at Riverdale Heights Elementary in the Pleasant Valley School District.
An avid golfer, Jeff Johannsen plans to hit the links more often, and his membership in the Bettendorf Optimist Club will ensure he remains active with projects that benefit children.
Still, he acknowledges as he walks down the hallway at Hoover, that he will miss being at school.
“An elementary school is like a little community,” he said. “The kids are excited to see their friends and their teachers. It’s very rewarding for a person to come in and watch this every day; to see the age development, what they know, what they’ve learned.
“It’s all about teaching kids how to adjust to things in their life; helping kids learn to be resilient and giving them the tools to live their whole life.”
Teacher Sharon Dixon began at Hoover the same year as Johannsen and is also retiring this year. In charge of technology and the Talented and Gifted program, she’s seen a lot of changes in that time, including going from four computers in the entire building to several hundred devices including iPads, Chromebooks, laptops, desktop computers and the Promethean boards.
But it comes down to people, she said.
Speaking of Johannsen, she said, “He’s just a very people person. The kids are first. He’s out in the community a lot. We both believe it’s not an 8 to 4 job.”