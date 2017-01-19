Steve Sorensen has been a consistent supporter of downtown Bettendorf revitalization and takes every opportunity to patronize downtown businesses, such as Village Inn.
Steve Sorensen may know more about Quad City area businesses and not-for- profit organizations than anyone else in the Iowa-Illinois region. After all, he has provided business consulting services to numerous local corporate and public entities for more than three decades.
Steve serves as managing director of Strategy in Progress, LLC, a consulting firm devoted to assisting organizations envision and plan their future, while simultaneously creating the organizational structure necessary to achieve those goals. In simple terms, he helps organizations think through systematically what they need to do next to be a successful enterprise.
Elon Musk, founder of Tesla Motors, the automaker and energy storage company, once said the best advice he could offer businesses is to think how they might do things better and questions themselves. Sorensen helps businesses undertake that sort of critical reflection.
A Burlington, Iowa native, Steve began his career trajectory at the University of Iowa, as a business major. Prior to his senior year in college, Steve served as a finance intern for the City of Burlington. City officials must have liked what they saw; they hired him back after graduation to serve as city controller.
Working for a community the size of present day Bettendorf, Steve managed the revenue budget and the city’s investments. In the process, he learned how municipalities operate, worked with the accounting staff and oversaw budgeting and investment functions. “It was a great experience that has served me well over the years,” he observes.
After two and a half year stint with the city, Sorenesn reached two conclusions. First, he needed an MBA to expand his skill set and, second, he wanted to transition into the private sector. To achieve his goals, he applied to and was accepted by the Wake Forest University School of Business. He studied there for two years, receiving his MBA in 1981. From that experience, he gained an understanding of how to analyze and resolve accounting problems and how business operations fit together.
Following graduation, Steve joined Arthur Anderson Consulting ( a company now known as Accenture) for two and a half years. His responsibilities included work on business system installations for utilities, like Duke Energy, and for a rural eclectic cooperative that purchased a pair of nuclear power plants.
By 1983, Steve decided to return to his Midwest roots and accept a job with McGladery, LLC in Davenport. He bought a home in Bettendorf and settled into family life. While employed with McGladery for eleven years, he conducted feasibility studies for clients in government and the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors. He also dealt with financial projections and feasibility studies, IT system selection, internal and system control reviews, personnel search and strategic planning among other tasks. More famously, he helped McGladrey shepherd the City of Bettendorf through its staggering financial crisis around 1987.
Midland Information Resources (once known as Midland Press) hired Steve away from McGladery for three year (1994-97) to be vice president and member of their executive management team. Midland had a print and information distribution center in Davenport at the time. He returned to McGladery employment in 1997 and remained there for the next 13 years. By 2010, Steve felt prepared to start his own consulting firm, Strategy in Progress, which focuses on strategic planning for for-profit closely-held companies and not-for-profit organizations.
The companies Steve works with generally have $5-200 million in annual revenue. Typically, these businesses have either grown too quickly and need systems and processes to take their operations to the next level, or the company is in decline and must reconsider or reposition itself to survive in today’s market. In either case, management needs “to take time out and think about what needs to be done next with limited resources,” he says.
Steve offers this insight into strategic planning: “There are always more opportunities than resources. Management needs a well thought-out process to identify opportunities and establish achievable goals.” He adds, “Too often business executives get caught up in day-to-day responsibilities and fail to take time to think through what the company needs to do next in both the medium and long-term future.”
The knowledge and skills Steve developed over the course of his career have been put to work with the City of Bettendorf. He was part of the audit team that helped the city recover from its financial crisis. He participated on the search committee to identify the current city finance director, served on the Bettendorf Development Corporation board and facilitated several City planning processes. He also applied these same skills to projects in both local school districts.
Sorensen is now ready to take the next step in his multi-faceted career. He volunteered to serve as at-large alderman to replace Gary Mohr, who recently resigned from the city council to take a seat in the Iowa legislature. Steve believes his cumulative experience in planning, finance and city government will serve him well.