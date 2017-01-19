Rivermont Collegiate has launched a $6 million capital campaign, part of which will be used to finance the new boarding school concept planned to start in August.
"This takes Rivermont to the next level," Melissa Sears said. Sears, the private school's board president, spoke during a news conference Jan. 18 held in the parlor of the former Bettendorf family mansion.
The boarding program and school growth will benefit the Quad-Cities economically, she said.
Tara Barney agrees. Barney, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, said the school's ideas mesh with the Chamber's Q2030 initiative.
The velocity for Q2030 comes from organizations such as Rivermont Collegiate, she said, and initiatives such as the boarding school component allow the plan to move forward.
Rivermont Headmaster Max Roach pointed out Rivermont's roots trace to 1884, when St. Katherine's School was a boarding school for girls.
The new boarding dorm will be a renovation of the Carriage House on the campus, with the work done by Russell Construction, Davenport.
There eventually will be a 16-person dorm for girls, but the dorm is planned for boys in the first year of operation, Roach said.
Rivermont has been rated the top private high school in Iowa, Roach said, and among the top 5 percent of private schools nationally, by Niche.com Inc.
Drew Boster, director of development at Rivermont, reported current donations at $900,000, or about two-thirds toward the Phase 1 goal of $1.5 million.
"It's looking really great for us here at Rivermont Collegiate," he said.