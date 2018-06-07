Rivermont Collegiate Class of 2018
Dong YiKang, son of Jin Song Chen and Juan Dong. He will attend the University of Washington, Seattle.
Clayton Douglas, son of Craig and Kimberly Douglas. He will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Faith Douglas, daughter of Craig and Kimberly Douglas. She will attend Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill.
Hannah Laufenberg, daughter of Brian and Angela Laufenberg. She will attend Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.
Rose Moran, daughter of Mark and Lori Moran. She will attend Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington.
Jacob Olson, son of Edward and Christina Olson. He will attend the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Nikhil Wagher, son of Harold and Vaishali Wagher. He will attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.