Niche, a website for researching elementary and secondary schools, has ranked Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf the top private high school in Iowa.
Niche ranks more than 100,000 public and private schools and districts based on dozens of statistics and 27 million opinions from 300,000 students and parents. Rivermont scored high on factors including SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and reviews from students and parents.
Rivermont Collegiate is the only preschool through Grade 12 private college preparatory school in the Quad-Cities.