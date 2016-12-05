Rivermont Collegiate has announced the addition of a boarding school option for grades 9-12, beginning next fall.
Founded in 1884, the private school was originally organized as St. Katharine’s School, a boarding and day school.
The new initiative will be called Rivermont’s Doors, The World, and stems from the school's commitment to developing global citizens, according to a press release.
During the first phase of the transition, parts of the Carriage House will be remodeled to accommodate boarding students. The school also plans to build additional residential and academic facilities and a new student commons.