The iconic Joseph W. Bettendorf mansion that overlooks the city, now a private school, will add a boarding school in 2017.
Rivermont Collegiate, originally home of the head of the former Bettendorf Company, was later organized as St. Katharine's, a boarding and day school for girls. Today, it is the only preschool through Grade 12 private college preparatory school in the Quad-Cities. It is co-educational.
Headmaster Max Roach sees the transition as a win for all involved; the plan has been welcomed by the school community. The boarding would be for students in grades 9-12, and those grades would benefit from a few dozen more students.
"For example, with a Vietnamese student sitting next to a student from Moline, along with a student from China, think of how they can discuss the Gulf of Tonkin incident," he wrote in a letter to the school community.
Further, boarding fees will help to support the school. The program also will allow the language program, which now includes Mandarin Chinese, to include Arabic, as well as other instructional benefits.
Officials also plan for a new building on the property to include classroom space and a new student center for the teens.
Niche, a website for researching elementary and secondary schools, recently ranked the school the top private high school in Iowa.
Niche ranks more than 100,000 public and private schools and districts based on dozens of statistics and 27 million opinions from 300,000 students and parents. Rivermont scored high on factors including SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and reviews from students and parents.
It is located at 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf.