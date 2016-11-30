Rivermont Collegiate senior Emilia Porubcin of Coal Valley has received the Iowa Women of Innovation award for the Youth Innovation and Leadership category from the Technology Association of Iowa. She won a $2,500 scholarship to her selected college.
On its website, the association said, “In her junior year, Emilia became one of the school’s first students to double up in the AP Sciences. She taught herself to program fluently in Python, R, and Java, eventually taking AP Computer Science A online to open Rivermont to the breadth of coursework available. At the University of Iowa, she studied Drosophila larval locomotion, developing a new technique to measure movement with motion-tracking software. At the University of Pittsburgh, her strength in R allowed her to complete novel research demonstrating potential for Bayesian network self-recovery, a contribution soon to be published. Her several year service at a regional community hospital expanded threefold the hospital’s lung cancer screening study. She has spoken about the study at several lung cancer conferences, notably the World Conference on Lung Cancer and the International Symposium on Lung Cancer.”