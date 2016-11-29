Ryan Collins, a Rock Island-based poet and author of "A New American Field Guide & Song Book," will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.
The work is his first full-length book of poetry. Collins also is the author of several chapbooks, including “Where the Wind Bends Backwards” with Erin M. Bertram and his poems have appeared in publications such as “American Letters & Commentary," “PEN Poetry Series," “Forklift” and others.
Collins is executive director of Midwest Writing Center and curates the SPECTRA Poetry Reading Series in Rock Island.
The evening will include a question and answer session and a book signing. His book will be available for sale. His appearance is partof the Read Local program, a partnership between the Bettendorf Public Library and the Midwest Writing Center in which six recently published Quad-City Area authors are highlighted annually.