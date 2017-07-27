One of these days, you may be walking along a path in a Quad-Cities park, or near a museum, or an outdoor restaurant.
You may be having a bad day. You may need something to bring a smile to your face.
And while your head is down, you may find something that lifts your spirit.
A rock.
Not just any rock, but a brightly painted little treasure. When you pick it up to get a better look, you’ll find a positive message, sent from a local group called QC Rocks.
QC Rocks, the brainchild of Bettendorf resident Wendy Reyes, is based on a simple concept. Reyes, her friends, and others who have joined the movement’s Facebook page pick up rocks from various locations, paint them to create an original work of art that includes the group's website on the back, and distribute the rocks throughout the Quad-Cities.
“We just put them out there in different places for people to find at random, that’s it,” Reyes says. “It’s just this simple concept, but it means so much sometimes ... There’s something so simple, but so beautiful, about it.”
Hundreds of similar online communities have formed all over North America, with a handful in Iowa, around Des Moines and Ames. But they all started from an idea one woman had.
Her name is Megan Murphy, and she lives in Cape Cod. She started dropping painted rocks at Cape Cod in December 2014. The following spring, she began posting photos of her rocks on social media. The idea spread from there, first in her own network and then to people she didn’t know. Social media groups quickly followed, with the first groups forming in Virginia. Later, when the idea spread across the country, Murphy created a website, The Kindness Rocks Project.
“I think it’s gotten so popular so fast because people are really hungering for something positive right now,” Reyes says. “We’re living in such a negative time, there are so many negative things going on, day after day, and people are burned out. They need something positive, however small, so when they find these rocks, just little painted rocks with positive affirmations on them, it means something.”
The inclusiveness is likewise a lure, she says. Anyone can paint and place rocks. She only asks the artists include the website on the back and that any messages are positive and life-affirming.
“We want people to pick them up and smile,” she said.
Since Reyes founded her page in mid-June, it has gathered more than 1,400 followers. The site gives people a chance to check out the rocks she and others have painted, read stories of how people have found them, and hear about what those small gestures have meant, offering tiny ripples of good feelings across the transit of time.
Reyes got the idea from similar movements in other parts of the country, most notably Palm Beach, Florida, where a friend resides.
“She told me about it and I started following their page,” Reyes said. “And one night I said, you know what, we need something positive like that around here, so I started it.
“It’s become a great activity for families and friends to do. People get together and paint rocks together and then go and hide them at different places. We’ve got a lot of families — parents who paint rocks with their kids and then hide them and wait for them to be found,” Reyes said. “It’s a great bonding activity for families and something that people can do to have a positive impact on the community. You know, anything that makes someone’s day better, however small, is a good thing.
That excitement connects strangers, and is perhaps the reason why the rock project became so popular, or "went viral.” Jan Lauren Boyles, assistant professor at Iowa State University's Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication, studies the way ideas spread online.
“While there is not a magical formula for creating a post that goes viral, there are a few characteristics that viral content tends to share. It's often emotionally engaging and/or practically meaningful to a wide-ranging audience,” she wrote in an email.
“I love it,” Reyes added. “It just makes me feel really good to make people happy. It’s such a small, simple thing, but that’s one of the charms of it. You don’t really need a lot of money or big things to make you happy. Sometimes it’s the simple things in life that are the best.”