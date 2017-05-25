Q-C corn processing company announces new president
Best Cob LLC announces Michael Baxley, of Le Claire, as the company’s new president. Baxley will manage all aspects of the business including production, sales, marketing and logistics.
Baxley will work out of the company’s production plant in Independence, Iowa, and the business office in Rock Falls, Illinois.
Best Cob LLC is a privately held processor and of corn cobs procured from the seed corn industry. The plant has been grinding cobs for over 50 years at its current location in Independence. The company started out as Iowa Corn By-Products and was acquired by Best Cob LLC in 2008.
Pizano recognized at Upper Iowa University Honors and Awards Banquet
Upper Iowa University announced its 2017 Honors and Awards recipients with Kimberly Pizano, of Bettendorf, receiving the William F. and LaVonne I. Gutches Student Scholarship. The award is given to a deserving student majoring in physical education. Honored students were selected by the UIU Honors and Awards Committee and the University academic divisions.
Local students participate in University of Iowa Hawkeye Caucus
University of Iowa students Bailey Carroll, Connor Gronski and Eli Kirschbaum, all of Bettendorf, participated in Hawkeye Caucus Day. The event brings University of Iowa students representing 50 programs to the State Capitol in Des Moines to shake hands and exchange ideas with state legislators.
Bettendorf students perform in Coe College Honor Band
Six Bettendorf band students were accepted to the Coe College Elementary Honor Band Saturday, April 8, in Cedar Rapids.
Fifth grade students Alivia Isaacson (Paul Norton), Abigail Kennis (Herbert Hoover), Jaylynn Kerr (Paul Norton) and Olivia Stoltenberg (Herbert Hoover), and sixth grade students Laura Waggoner and Dominic Weaver from Bettendorf Middle School, joined 235 students from 43 area schools in preparing and presenting the honor band concert that afternoon.
Bettendorf directors Stephanie Hinds and Amy Jackson nominated these students to the honor band.
Augustana student receives Excellence in Liberal Arts award
Hannah Griggs of Bettendorf was recently awarded the 2017-18 Excellence in Liberal Arts Award at Augustana College, Rock Island.
The award was established by Professor Dan Lee of the religion department and his wife, Ruth Lee. The award rewards students' academic achievements, the amount of scholarly work done in the liberal arts including the humanities, achievement in co-curricular programs, and leadership and service both on campus and off campus. Awards range from $400 to $4,000 and may be used for international study or summer programs in the humanities.
Bettendorf teen to present Be Your Best Self during outreach event
Samina Abdullah, Distinguished Young Woman of Iowa, celebrated national Be Your Best Self week by visiting Hopewell Elementary April 24-28.
Abdullah, a senior at Pleasant Valley High School, will use her personal experiences and talents to create and deliver a presentation to students promoting the Be Your Best Self program’s five principles: be healthy, be involved, be studious, be ambitious and be responsible. Students who accept the Be Your Best Self challenge will complete cards pledging to live by the principles.
Abdullah will also travel to Mobile, Alabama, in June to participate in the 60th annual Distinguished Young Women National Finals, where she will compete for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2017.
Distinguished Young Women, formerly America’s Junior Miss, is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls. During its 60 years of operation, the program has provided more than $106 million in cash scholarships and $1.1 billion in college granted scholarship opportunities annually to program participants at the local, state and national level.
Aubrey Kohl presents research at Cornell College's Student Symposium
Aubrey Kohl, of Bettendorf, presented original research at Cornell College's 21st annual Student Symposium on April 22 at the college in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Research projects take several months to prepare and each student participating in the symposium works closely with a faculty sponsor to develop the presentation.
Pleasant Valley students attend World Food Prize Youth Institute among record number of participants
Students from Pleasant Valley High School attended the sixth annual World Food Prize Iowa Youth Institute April 24 at Iowa State University. Aditya Desai, Nandini Jayaram, Jack Lynn, Amulya Pillutla and Sophia Xiao were among a record number of 299 students from 131 Iowa high schools exploring issues in global food security, and discover academic and career paths in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Students attending the Iowa Youth Institute receive a $500 scholarship if they enroll in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State and students who participate in the World Food Prize youth programs are eligible to apply for Wallace-Carver internships with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Speakers at the event included Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds, DuPont Pioneer Vice President and former Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, Krysta Harden and Paul Schickler, former president of DuPont Pioneer and a member of the World Food Prize Council of Advisors.
The World Food Prize holds statewide youth institutes in several states to inspire young people to continue the legacy of Dr. Norman Borlaug, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and founder of the World Food Prize, by pursuing careers fighting hunger and poverty at home and abroad.
Bettendorf High School Receives National Student Council award
Bettendorf High School Student Council was awarded a 2017 National Gold Council of Excellence Award by National Association of Student Councils, or NASC, for its exemplary record of leadership, service, and activities that serve to improve the school and community.
“A tradition of accountability, excellence and commitment has been established in BHS Student Council over the years” said Katie Hansen, BHS Student Council adviser. “The students are well-deserving of this honor and it is nice for them to be recognized for their hard work throughout the year.”
This marks the ninth consecutive year BHS has been honored by NASC.