First year dancer takes a lead role in Family Museum’s Coppélia

Nik LaMaack, a Davenport North High School senior, will have a starring role in the Family Museum dance program’s upcoming annual performance. LaMaack, in his first and final year with the program, studies ballet, jazz and hip-hop and is currently rehearsing for his role as Dr. Coppélius in the classical ballet, Coppélia. The character, Dr. Coppélius is a lonely toy maker who attempts to bring one of his dolls to life through magic.

LaMaack will star in Coppélia at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Galvin Fine Arts Center at St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Tickets are available at the Family Museum.

Bettendorf High School students compete in National French Contest

Four Bettendorf High School students earned honors for high achievement by placing among the top 10 in the state in Le Grand Concours, the National French Contest. Le Grand Concours is an annual competition sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French. Students test at different levels, and can earn state and national placements and awards.

Peter Hurd, freshman, placed 1st in Level 2; Elise Kalin, sophmore, placed 1st in Level 4; Faith Osborn, sophomore, placed 2nd in Level 4 and Joshua Turner, junior, placed 6th in Level 5. 15 other BHS students placed among the top 20 in Iowa.

Local youth rock band releases original song

Q-C Rock Academy all-girl band, Been There Done That, has recorded an original song, “So Done With You.” A music video of the song can be found on YouTube. The band was awarded the recording session at the 1st Church of Groove, Davenport, as winners of the Academy's Battle of the Bands competition last year. Band members include Ava Rowland, of Bettendorf, Katie Quinn of Davenport, Izzy McChesney of Eldridge, Morgan Riley of Davenport and Hazel Khoury of Eldridge.

Local student commissioned at historic ceremony

Michael Kassehin, of Bettendorf, was one of 12 University of Dubuque Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets commissioned as second lieutenants in the United States Army at the ROTC Commissioning Ceremony May 11 at Steffens Hall on the university's campus. Kassehin, a senior majoring in aviation management, was commissioned and assigned to Iowa National Guard infantry branch. The university’s ROTC program reached a milestone this year by having commissioned over 100 cadets in the U.S. Army since 2004.

Dean's List

Augustana College

Rock Island

Students named to the dean's list during the 2016-17 winter term include:

Bettendorf: Benjamin Bruster, Robert Chaney, Olivia Covert-Proctor, Hanan Kayali, Shannon Larson, Aaron Lawrence, Amanda Peterlin, Caitlin Thom, Daniel Tjaden, Emmalynn Tully, Brenna Whisler. LeClaire: Alexis Aguilar. To qualify, students must have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale for courses taken during the term.

Carthage College

Kenosha, Wisconsin

Synclaire Lunardi, of Bettendorf, was named to the dean's list for the Spring 2017 semester. This academic honor is achieved by earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 14 credit hours for the semester.

Drake University

Des Moines

Students named to the dean's list during the 2016 fall semester include:

Bettendorf: Jensen Bloomfield, Megan Guest, Shannon Holmberg, John Kennedy, Emily Tinsman, Michael Vigen and Nolan Wright. This academic honor is achieved by earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.

Fontbonne University

St. Louis, Missouri

Gabriel Grote, of Bettendorf, was named to the dean's list for the Spring 2017 semester. This academic honor is achieved by earning a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for the semester.

Olivet Nazarene University

Bourbonnais, Illinois

Noelle Klimek, Madison Morrison and Sonia Smith, all of Bettendorf, were named to the dean's list for the Spring 2017 semester. This academic honor is achieved by earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester as a full-time student.

Washington University

St. Louis, Missouri

Loring Telleen, of LeClaire, was named to the dean's list for the Fall 2016 semester. This academic honor is achieved by earning a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester.

Bob Jones University

Greenville, South Carolina

Alexis Amos, of Bettendorf, was named to the president's list for the 2017 spring semester.

Drake University

Des Moines

Students named to the president's list for the 2016 fall semester include:

Bettendorf: Courtney Carr and Shelby Crane. This academic honor is achieved by earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester.

College honors

University of Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas

Tyler Akker, of Bettendorf, a student in the School of Engineering, was named to the honor roll for the fall 2016 semester.

Jess Jacobsen, of Bettendorf, was named to the chancellor's list for the spring 2017 semester.

Graduations

Phillip Cliburn earned a bachelor of science degree in multidisciplinary studies from Grantham University in May.

KaTrina Palmer earned an associate of arts degree in business administration from Grantham University in March.

Craig Shields earned a bachelor of science degree in multidisciplinary studies from Grantham University in March.

Maike DeMaria earned a bachelor of science degree in multidisciplinary studies from Grantham University in March.

Courtney Davis earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Trinity College in May.

Honor Roll

Rivermont Collegiate

The following students were named to the Third Quarter 2016-17 Honor Roll:

Middle School (Grades 6-8)

High Honors: Rohan Abernathy-Wee, Nirmal Alla, Miley Ashby, Harris Ciaccio, Annika Didelot, Nayana Gowda, Parker Hefner, Gunner Johnson, Susan Longstaff, Karin McDonald, Andrea Porubcin, Siri Pothula, Aiden Sears, Peyton Seberg, Keval Wagher, Claire Westphal, Ella Zillmer

Honors: Riley Bicknese, Sarah Dobbs, Christopher Fernandez, Paden Houck, Mayar JadKarim, Isabella Jones, Jacob Laufenberg, Olivia Schroeder, Matthew Simmons, Allison Swiger, Shannyn Vogler

Upper School (Grades 9-12)

Headmaster’s List: Spencer Brown, Clayton Douglas, Faith Douglas, Maram El-Geneidy, Jessica Elliott, Vanessa Fuentes, Aditya Gohain, Andrew Laufenberg, Hannah Laufenberg, Dwira Nandini, Benjamin Nordick, Manasa Pagadala, Emilia Porubcin, Grace Sampson, Anna Senjem, Genevieve Strasser, Leo Xu Fangren

Distinction: Hema Chimpidi, Chris YiKang Dong, Shivani Ganesh, Chirag Gowda, Rose Moran, Jade Montgomery, Josef Porubcin, Bhavana Purighalla, Joseph Rodgers, Nikhil Wagher, Eric Wang Hang, Jack Westphal

Merit: Kennedy Hefner, Abdullah JadKarim, Lauren Schroeder, Elias Sheumaker

