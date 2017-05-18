First year dancer takes lead in 'Coppélia'
Nik LaMaack, a Davenport North High School senior, will have a starring role in the Family Museum dance program’s upcoming annual performance. LaMaack, in his first and final year with the program, studies ballet, jazz and hip-hop and is currently rehearsing for his role as Dr. Coppélius in the classical ballet, Coppélia. The character, Dr. Coppélius is a lonely toy maker who attempts to bring one of his dolls to life through magic.
LaMaack will star in Coppélia at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Galvin Fine Arts Center at St. Ambrose University, Davenport. Tickets are available at the Family Museum.
BHS names Wikan as activities director, associate principal
Bettendorf High School Dean of Students Colin Wikan will replace Kevin Skillet as the high school activities director starting this summer. Wikan also will hold the title of associate principal and athletic director.
Wikan has been dean of students since 2013 and served as an interim associate principal during the 2016-17 school year. He previously taught mathematics at BHS, North Scott High School, Eldridge, and Peet Junior High, Cedar Falls.
“Colin will be a tremendous fit as associate principal overseeing all activities,” said Joy Kelly, BHS Principal. “In his role as teacher, coach and administrator, Colin consistently put students first and seeks the best opportunities for them and he will continue to foster that culture as activities director.”
Rivermont Collegiate student selected to National Student Congress
Hannah Laufenberg, a junior at Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf, will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, in June as a selected member of the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship National Student Congress.
She will have the opportunity to meet with lawmakers, academics, journalists and civic leaders to discuss the importance of compromise, and constructive engagement to resolve conflict and competing interests in a democracy.
Nationally recognized guest speakers engage in seminars with students, followed by a student debate in the Old State Capitol in nearby Frankfort. Past speakers have included justices of the Supreme Court, U.S. Speakers of the House, governors, U.S. Senators and other leaders.
BHS Names 2017 Athletes of the Year
Bettendorf High School named Suni Lane and Alli Wroblewski as 2017 Athletes of the Year at the annual All-Sports Awards Banquet Monday, May 8. Lane and Wroblewski were chosen from five male and five female finalists.
Finalists were seniors nominated for all-around athletic talent, number of major letters earned, attitude and conduct, citizenship, academic achievement, school contributions outside of athletics, and peer acceptance and leadership.
Finalists, not including winners, were Zach Bunn, Ally Gallagher, Mark Kallenberger, Kaylin Kuhn, Sage Ohlensehlen, Sydney Spranger, Cole Webster and J.Michael Young.