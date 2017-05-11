Bettendorf High School honors Student Spotlight recipients
Twice a year, Bettendorf High School faculty honor students for outstanding achievement, improvement in a course, display of character, and/or leadership at special recognition breakfast. Recently honored were:
Courtney McClaine (Grade 12) - Business
Nicholas Wilkins (Grade 12) - Instrumental Music
Erica Jensen (Grade 10) - Social Studies
Jillian Schenck (Grade 11)
Mary Grace Armbrust (Grade 11) - Student Services
Molly Seybert (Grade 12) - Vocal Music
John Vance (Grade 12) - World Languages
Ashely Williams (Grade 12)
Bettendorf native honored for academic work
Kevin Wagner, an Iowa State University student from Bettendorf, was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society April 30 in Ames.
Wagner was one of 76 Iowa State students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences who were inducted into the prestigious honor society that recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement in the liberal arts and sciences.
Wagner also is among nearly 40 students who represented the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the Symposium on Undergraduate Research and Creative Expression on April 11. Undergraduates from all academic disciplines shared their research with the university community and other guests through conference-style oral or poster presentations, held in the Memorial Union.
He also was selected to present his research at the 31st annual National Conference on Undergraduate Research at the University of Memphis, April 6-8. The conference showcases the country's best undergraduate research. Wagner, who majors in psychology, presented "Our Language Influences How We Conceptualize the World: The Effects of Word Order on Mental Representations."
Anna Fobair of Bettendorf is on Nebraska student advertising team
Anna Fobair, of Bettendorf, is among 20 students on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's 2017 National Student Advertising Competition team, which will compete in the American Advertising Federation District 9 Regional contest in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 14.
Fobair is a junior advertising and public relations, and broadcasting major in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
The competition gives college students across the country a chance to create a comprehensive, integrated marketing campaign for a corporate client experiencing a marketing challenge.
Iowa State student from Bettendorf presented research at State Capitol
Iowa State University student Emma VanSickle, of Bettendorf, was among 25 ISU undergraduates who presented their research to legislators and others during the ninth annual "Research in the Capitol" on Tuesday, March 28.
VanSickle, who majors in kinesiology and health, presented "Sensorimotor Brain Activity during Repetitive Finger Tapping in Young Adults with Developmental Dyslexia."
The event highlights the importance of research to the undergraduate learning experience.
Hannah Blaske performs with Wartburg Choir at National ACDA conference
Hannah Blaske, of Bettendorf, was one of 79 Wartburg College students to perform with the Wartburg Choir at the National American Choral Directors Association conference in Minneapolis in March.
More than 400 choirs from around the world applied to perform at the conference; only 25 were accepted. Of those selected, six were collegiate ensembles.
Wartburg Choir members are chosen by audition and represent most academic disciplines on campus.
Wartburg students from Bettendorf named to national 'Who's Who' list
Of the 63 students from Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, named to the national "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges" list, two are from Bettendorf.
Markel Mommsen and Breanna Walczyk were named to the list which recognizes college students for their academic excellence based on academic achievement, service to the community, leadership in extracurricular activities and potential for continued success.
Iowa State student from Bettendorf named Goldwater Scholar
Iowa State University junior Mengyu “Allen” Wang, of Bettendorf, has been awarded a Goldwater Scholarship, the nation's premier undergraduate scholarship in mathematics, natural sciences and engineering.
Wang, who majors in aerospace engineering, economics and mathematics, is one of 240 Goldwater Scholars selected on the basis of academic merit from a field of 1,286 nationwide and one of four from Iowa State University.
Loebsack announces Bettendorf student selected for military academy
Congressman Dave Loebsack announced that Zachary Bunn, of Bettendorf, was selected to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point next year. Bunn attends Bettendorf High School. Loebsack nominated Bunn last year with the final decision made by the Academy.
“Each year, I look forward to nominating outstanding future leaders, like Zachary, to attend our nation’s service academies. His selection is recognition of his hard work and determination,” said Loebsack.
Congressman Loebsack may nominate up to five Iowans for each of the nation's service academies.