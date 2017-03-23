Graduations

Travis Timm earned a master of business administration from the University of Dubuque in December.

Charlotte Downes earned a master of arts degree in teaching in elementary education from Western Governors University in February.

Tiffany Lotz earned a bachelor of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies from Western Governors University in February.

Thomas Plymell earned a master of business administration from Western Governors University in February.

Cole Clements earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in December.

Dean's List

Olivet Nazarene University

Students named to the dean’s list during the fall 2016 semester include: 

Bettendorf: Noelle Klimek, Madison Morrison and Sonia Smith. To qualify, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.

St. Ambrose University

These full-time students, who achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2016 term.

Bettendorf: Morgan Allen, Ramsey Allen, Cesar Baca, Nicole Baldwin, Kendall Beardsley, Becca Bicknese, Amy Buehl, Michael Byrne, Kyle Campbell, Bronya Conner, Matthew Finn, Sari Finn, Angela Guhin, Cassie Hall, Jim Jackson, Lisa Jackson, Keaton Jurevitz, Justin Keith, Michaela Kelly, Cohen Knudson, Abigail Landrum, Jose Lara, James Larson, Abigail Majeske, Megan Matthies, Michael Matzen, Gabrielle Meyer, Olivia Miles, Stephanie Mudd, Isabel Noble, Chastity Paxton, Jackson Reemtsma, Claire Reisen, Thomas Resnick, Tyler Ritter, Anna Roeder, Jonah Silverberg, Christine Steinhauser, Martin Temple, Maggy Williams, Cory Woods, Ashley Yattoni, Catherine Ziegler

LeClaire: Shannon Dougherty, Taylor Redmond, Hannah Smith

Pleasant Valley: Meredith Dennis

University of Wisconson-Platteville

These students were named to the dean's list for the fall semester:

Bettendorf: Alyssa Dohmen, Sarah McCraw, Tori Wood

