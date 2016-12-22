Mohr named vice chairman of House Commerce
Rep. Gary Mohr (R-Bettendorf) has been named vice chairman of the House Commerce Committee.
The former Bettendorf alderman ran unopposed for the seat formerly held by Rep. Linda Miller, who opted not to run for re-election this year. In March, he retired from his job as the executive director of external affairs at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
“Rep. Mohr brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to the Statehouse. He knows the challenges facing Iowa employers and how to put Iowans back to work,” said Speaker Linda Upmeyer (R-Clear Lake).
Mohr also was appointed to the Economic Growth, Transportation, Ways & Means, and Education budget committees.
The legislative session begins January 9.
BHS grad named to 2017 Allstate National Association of Basketball Coaches Good Works Team
University of Iowa forward and Bettendorf High School graduate Nicholas Baer has been named to the 2017 Allstate National Association of Basketball Coaches Good Works Team.
He was honored because of his work visiting children at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on campus, where he spends time talking with them, signing autographs, reading books and taking pictures and for his work with Iowa’s Day of Caring each spring that helps non-profit organizations with clean-up projects.
Graduations
Upper Iowa University
Bettendorf
The following students from Bettendorf graduated in June:
KaSandra Brenny, bachelor of science, business administration; Julie Fopma, master of education, higher education emphasis; Nicholas Myers, bachelor of arts, all social science
The following student from Bettendorf graduated in August:
Kyle Weber, master of business administration, general management emphasis
The following student from Bettendorf graduated in October:
Richard Troendle received a master of business administration in general management