BHS Students selected for All-State Music Festival
Eleven Bettendorf High School students were recently accepted to the Iowa All-State Ensembles. This is the 69th anniversary of the Iowa All-State Music Festival sponsored by the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa Music Educators Association. District auditions for the 279-piece All-State Band, 198-piece All-State Orchestra and 601-member All-State Chorus were held in October. Approximately 17 percent of the students who audition are selected for membership through a rigorous audition process.
The Festival Concert was held Nov. 19 in Hilton Coliseum, Iowa State University, Ames, and the concert will be rebroadcast on Iowa Public Television. Visit iptv.org for a schedule.
Students who performed were:
Band
Logan DeLacy, 9th grade — Clarinet (1st year)
Melanie Klein, 10th grade — Clarinet (Alternate)
Donovan Klutho, 12th grade — Tuba (3rd year)
Minori Peters, 10th grade — Clarinet (1st year)
Owen Weimer, 9th grade — Trombone (1st year)
Orchestra
Peter Hurd, 9th grade — Bass (Alternate)
Mackenzie Rice, 11th grade — Violin (3rd Year)
Choir
Olivia Gasper, 12th grade (1st year)
Cole Harksen, 12th grade (2nd year)
Molly Seybert, 12th grade (1st year)