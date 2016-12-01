American Legion Riders elect officers
The American Legion Riders, Chapter 154, Bettendorf, recently elected officers for the 2017 program year. They are: Tom Kunde, president; David Hildebrandt, vice president; Joyce Kunde, secretary; Julie Jones, finance; Ken Drechsler, run coordinator; Jennifer Chitwood, membership, Jim Braafhart, sergeant at arms, Todd Capps, assistant sergeant at arms, Darrell Glanton, chaplain, Paul Jones, judge advocate.
The American Legion Riders is comprised of members of the American Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion. The purpose of the group, as a motorcycle association, is to participate in parades and other ceremonies in keeping with the aims and purposes of the American Legion. The group holds events throughout the year supporting the community and area veterans. During the past program year, the group; performed 1,305 volunteer service hours, donated $3,375, and rode 8,676 miles in support of charitable functions.
For more information, contact Tom Kunde at 563-949-6910 or visit the American Legion Riders - Chapter 154 - IA on Facebook.
Rivermont student receives innovation award
Rivermont Collegiate senior Emilia Porubcin of Coal Valley has received the Iowa Women of Innovation award for the Youth Innovation and Leadership category from the Technology Association of Iowa. She won a $2,500 scholarship to her selected college.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
On its website, the association said, “In her junior year, Emilia became one of the school’s first students to double up in the AP Sciences. She taught herself to program fluently in Python, R, and Java, eventually taking AP Computer Science A online to open Rivermont to the breadth of coursework available. At the University of Iowa, she studied Drosophila larval locomotion, developing a new technique to measure movement with motion-tracking software. At the University of Pittsburgh, her strength in R allowed her to complete novel research demonstrating potential for Bayesian network self-recovery, a contribution soon to be published. Her several year service at a regional community hospital expanded threefold the hospital’s lung cancer screening study. She has spoken about the study at several lung cancer conferences, notably the World Conference on Lung Cancer and the International Symposium on Lung Cancer.”
Rotary/Mississippi Athletic Conference Sportsmanship awards
Bettendorf boys and Clinton girls student-athletes were awarded first place for best overall sportsmanship during the 2015-16 year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Game officials judge the teams, based on conduct of athletes, coaches, student fans and adults fans for boys and girls sports. Area Rotary clubs have sponsored the awards since 1999. Other winners included Pleasant Valley girls softball, which tied for first with seven other area schools.