Eat and drink like a locavore Sunday during "Taste of LeClaire."
Restaurants, bars and shops will offer samples of snacks, specialty foods and beverages — from hot Iowish Cream cocktails to sweet apple pork sliders and Winterfest beer — from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox
Participants include: Jones St. Java House, LeClaire Olive Oil Co., Mississippi River Distilling Company, The Shameless Chocoholic, Wide River Winery Tasting Room and Green Tree Brewery, among others.
In addition, there will be a free presentation about bald eagles by wildlife photographer Burt Gearheart at 2 p.m. at the LeClaire Civic Center, 127 S. Cody Road. The presentation, "Wings & Things" will include photos and video and a discussion about how to distinguish mature and immature eagles, their eating and nesting habits. Following the presentation, attendees may join Burt at Lock & Dam 14 to view and photographer bald eagles along the Mississippi River.