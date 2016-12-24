I help my mom bake cookies and help my Grandpa lay out the cookies and carrots. Me and my brothers Robert and Nathan and my mom all spend the night downstairs. We sleep down there and try to stay up for Santa, but then we think Santa won't come and we fall asleep!
Santa can't come until we fall asleep
Liz Boardman
Get email notifications on Liz Boardman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Liz Boardman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today