Iowa Financial Know-How Challenge: Senior Scholarship
Iowa high school seniors can apply for $2,000 scholarships for learning important financial literacy skills. In addition, each recipient’s high school will receive a corresponding $500 award to be used toward scholarship and financial literacy programs.
The students must complete two online financial literacy tutorials and the 30 who score highest on a related assessment will be awarded the scholarships. Registered students also will receive emails highlighting financial literacy tips, such as the importance of early career and college planning and ways to reduce student loan indebtedness.
Rebecca Fuhrmeister, a 2016 Pleasant Valley High School graduate and recipient of a 2015–2016 Senior Scholarship, said, “This process was very eye-opening. I had always heard about how we need to borrow responsibly in college ... and I never knew how much was too much to borrow.”
The scholarship is open to legal U.S. citizens who are permanent residents of Iowa; are seniors at an Iowa high school during the 2016–2017 school year; and attend college in fall 2017. For more information, visit IowaStudentLoan.org/SeniorScholarship.
Quad-City Engineering and Science Council
The Quad City Engineering and Science Council with its member societies, local businesses, and regional universities annual provide one-time scholarships to high school seniors studying science, technology, engineering or mathematics at an accredited four-year college or university. Applicants must be a Quad-City area resident in the Illinois Counties of Carroll, Henry, Knox, Lee, Mercer, Rock Island or Whiteside, or in the Iowa Counties of Clinton, Scott, Muscatine or Louisa.
The deadline is Jan. 24.
For more information, visit qcesc.org/qcesc_students.html#Scholarships.
Iowa Arts Council
Iowa high school students who will attend an Iowa college or university next fall with a major in an arts discipline may apply for the Iowa Arts Council’s 2016-2017 Iowa Scholarship for the Arts by Feb. 1.
Students must be full-time undergraduates at fully accredited Iowa colleges or universities and pursue majors in dance, literature, music, theater, traditional arts or visual arts. This year’s recipients will each receive $1,500 toward their 2017-2018 academic year expenses.
Applications are available at iowaartscouncil.slideroom.com, and students must write an essay about their artistic vision and the role of art in their lives, and provide work samples and one letter of recommendation from a teacher or professional. For more information, contact Veronica O’Hern at veronica.ohern@iowa.gov.
Iowa 4-H Foundation
Applications for the Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarship program are now available. More than 90 scholarships, valued at more than $90,000 in total, will be awarded.
Scholarships range from $500 to $10,000 and are open to former and current 4-H members graduating from high school and planning to attend or currently attending college full-time. The deadline is Feb. 1.
For more information, visit iowa4hfoundation.org/scholarships.
Community Foundation of the Great River Bend
Community Foundation of the Great River Bend is accepting applications for its 32 scholarships for next year. Some offer more than one award.
They include funds for students planning to study skilled trades, including automotive, health sciences and technology. Two new scholarships have been added this year — the Bryant-Holmes Scholarship for Mercer County High School and the Gustav A. and Gerda H.C. Anderson Scholarship.
The deadline is Feb. 15.
For more information, visit cfgrb.org/student-scholarships.html.
Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation
Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education offer $2,000 scholarships for students interested in careers in the auto industry.
Applicants must be committed to pursuing careers at an automobile dealership as an automotive, diesel, or collision repair technician, salesperson, accountant, marketing specialist or business administrator.
Fifteen scholarships are available. The deadline is March 1.
For more information, visit IADA.com.
Ascentra Credit Union
Ascentra Credit Union will award 10 scholarships totaling $10,000 to credit union members planning to further their education in the 2017-2018 school year. Five $1,000 scholarships will be given to high school students planning to enter college and five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to members age 19 or older who are considered non-traditional or continuing education students.
Applications are available at branches or at ascentra.org/scholarships. The application includes a 500-word essay on the topic, “How do credit unions distinguish themselves from other financial institutions?”
Entries will be judged on the essay, student resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. The deadline is March 1.