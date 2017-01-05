There's plenty of room for the family in this four-bedroom home in the Legends of Hopewell Creek subdivision in the Pleasant Valley School District. Spread out in the good-sized kitchen, which opens into the great room. Use all four bedrooms for the kids, or convert extras into a home office or craft/exercise room. The finished basement offers additional living space, and the big backyard, with its deck and patio, are ideal for entertaining.
6207 Buckskin Trail
Price: $419,900
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
Square footage: 2,650
Agent: Joseph Schramm, Why USA-Schramm & Associates, whyusaqc.com