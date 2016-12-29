What is the "real story" behind the fairy tales?
The Pleasant Valley High School Drama department will address that question in its children's show, "What Happened After Once Upon a Time."
The show will be produced at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7.
The cast includes Grace Almgren, Cassie Berta, Olivia Bohren, Matt Bolin, Kelsey Borbeck, Katie Bullock, Joe Clifton, Michael Guhin, Jimmy Guest, Ella Hains, Cassidy Kilcoin, Emily Kueter, Odin McDonald, William Mercer, Siobhan Morley, Kaylynne Nowak, Roger Pavey, Jr., Olivia Peters, Sophie Picchiotti, Jei Valle-Riestra, Ali Rizvi, Isaac Sears, Sean Wallace and Robbie Williams.
Elementary school-aged students may participate in the Children's Theatre Workshops from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Classes include acting, musical theater, dance, stage combat, improvisation, make up, hair, costumes and lighting.
For more information, visit pleasval.org/theatre.