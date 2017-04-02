Steve Sorensen, CEO of Strategy in Progress LLC, will address the First Tuesday in Bettendorf program, sponsored by the Bettendorf Business Network, at noon Tuesday, April 4, at the Hilton Garden Inn on Middle Road, Bettendorf.
He will discuss the importance of strategic planning for small- and medium-size businesses. Sorensen has provided business-consulting services to numerous corporate and public entities for more than three decades.
The session is open to all businesses and interested individuals in the greater Bettendorf area. Guests also will hear from Mark Brandl with Iowa Department of Transportation about the I-74 bridge, Joe Taylor with Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau on upcoming tourist events and Jeff Reiter on City of Bettendorf developments.
A $10 buffet lunch will includes entree, salad, drink, tax and gratuity.
Upcoming meetings will feature Taylor speaking on tourism in May and Clare Peterson from the John Deere Open in June.
On Tuesday, July 4, Bettendorf Business Network friends will walk in the annual Bettendorf Fourth of July Parade. Area businesses are encouraged to walk with the group and hand out promotional items. Businesses also are invited to participate in a booth at Cumberland Square.
In other business opportunities:
Nelson Brothers Insurance will host a Bettendorf Connect event at 5 p.m. April 20 at the Nelson Brothers offices, 940 Lincoln Road, Bettendorf.
Additionally, Individuals interested in promoting downtown Bettendorf, as a place for women to shop will meet at noon Wednesday, April 12, at Trattoria Tiramisu, 18th and Grant streets, Bettendorf. The group will discuss possible cross-promotion projects for the downtown. The downtown business women task force is a Bettendorf Business Network effort to attract and retain women-owned or managed businesses in the downtown district. Everyone is welcome.
To contact the Bettendorf Business Network, email office@bettbiz.net.