This four-bedroom, five-bath ranch, in the Pleasant Valley school district, is packed with stunning upgrades. With more than 4,700 finished square feet, this home is ideal for entertaining or simply relaxing. The kitchen features quartz and granite counter tops, and a large island perfect for party guests. The great room features 11-foot ceilings and a beautiful fireplace, creating a luxurious but cozy atmosphere. Brazilian Cherry hardwood makes a statement in the office and dining room, and the basement features a rec room complete with a second fireplace, full bar, hobby and exercise rooms, and a theater room with stadium seating.
22 Pebble Creek Circle
LeClaire
List price: $599,900
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 full, 2 half
House size: 2,594 square feet
Lot size: 1.03 acres
Listing agent: Eric Ryden, rydenteam.com