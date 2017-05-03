Bettendorf-based nonprofit Spurthi-the Inspire will host a 5K walk/run Saturday, May 6, at Veterans Park in Bettendorf. The race to promote “unity and diversity” will start at 8 a.m. with a pre-race Bollywood-style Bhangra dance. The event will also include free blood pressure and BMI checks for all participants, post-race refreshments and an appearance by special guest Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher.

Proceeds from the event will go to various health events in the Bettendorf community.

Spurthi-the Inspire’s mission is to promote an active, healthy and fulfilling lifestyle to people of all ages.

For more information, visit spurthifitness.org.

