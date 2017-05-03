St. Ambrose University Chamber Singers will embark on a 10-day tour of Europe in May, performing in some of the most historic cathedrals in Italy and Austria.
In advance, the the International Tour Concert is the first of four performances over 10 days by St. Ambrose vocal and instrumental musicians, all of which are free and open to the public.
Spring Jazz Night is 7:30 p.m. May 5, in the Rogalski Center. This Cinco de Mayo-themed concert will feature the SAU Jazz Band, STAMVOJA, Bella Voce and BeeSharp.
Band Day at the Bandshell is at noon, May 6, at the Le Claire Bandshell on the Davenport riverfront. In case of rain, the concert will be at the Galvin Fine Arts Center.
Mozart in May is 3 p.m. May 7, in Allaert Auditorium, Galvin Fine Arts Center. The St. Ambrose University Chamber Singers, University Chorale and String Ensemble will present an all-Mozart concert.