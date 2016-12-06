St. James Lutheran Church, 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf, will hold its annual Live Nativity on Friday, Dec. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5-7:30 p.m. The retelling of the Nativity story is held in the parking lot and features live animals and Christmas carols from St. James and All Saints members.
A free soup supper will be provided for attendees in the church’s fellowship hall. Donations of canned food for the St. James food pantry are encouraged, as are donations of hats, mittens and coats for the All Saints clothing closet.
For more information, call 563-355-4161, or visit stjamesbett.com.