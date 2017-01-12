Students in Connie King's classroom at Bettendorf High School are not expected to sit quietly at their desks.
Instead, since Dec. 16, they have the option to use standing desks.
Elementary schools have experimented with the desks to aide student concentration, King said, and she was curious if they would help older students stay focused. The Bettendorf Schools Foundation paid for the desks.
“Some kids get restless trying to sit for an entire class period, so working at a standing desk gives them the chance to stand up and move but still work on classwork,” she said.
The desks are elevated versions of traditional desks, but also feature a fidget bar that let students burn off excess energy by rocking a bar at the bottom of their desk with their foot.
The desks arrived during a grammar class, and the junior students immediately wanted to try the desks, King said.
“This is perfect for me. I get tired of sitting," student Leticia Francisco said.
Other students asked King if they could “have the desk(s) on Monday.”
“I envision students working on projects together at the desks. It’s much easier to stand to work in groups if there’s a solid surface to work on,” King said.
King plans to collect data on the students’ reactions to the desks and monitor changes in their focus and concentration during class.