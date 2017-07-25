Iowa State Representative Gary Mohr and Iowa State Senator Jim Lykam will speak on legislative issues at the Bettendorf Business Network First Tuesday meeting at noon Aug. 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn, Bettendorf.
Mary Bartemeyer, president of the Antique Automobile Club of the Mississippi Valley Region, will also speak on events happening Aug. 17-19 at the Isle Casino Hotel and the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center.
Mark Brandl and Danielle Mulholland from the Iowa DOT, Joe Taylor with the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau and Jeff Reiter with the city of Bettendorf will give updates on the I-74 bridge project and other projects in the city.
The event is open to all businesses and interested individuals. There will be an opportunity for attendees to network.
Hilton Garden Inn will serve a buffet lunch for $10. Lunch includes an entrée, salad, drink, tax and gratuity.