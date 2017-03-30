Quad-City Arts’ 2016-2017 Visiting Artist Series concludes with string trio, Simply Three in residence for two weeks beginning Monday, April 3.
Simply Three, featuring violinist Glen McDaniel, cellist Zack Clark and bassist Nicholas Villalobos, will present at 21 Quad-City area schools and conduct a workshop for Bettendorf High School students. The trio will also give informal performances for the public at 3 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the Butterworth Center, Moline, and 6 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the main branch of the Rock Island Public Library.
Their full-length concert, free and open to the public, will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Bettendorf Performing Arts Center at Bettendorf High School. Donations will be accepted.
The 2016-2017 season of the Visiting Artist Series features nine performing arts residencies, including a theater artist, musical ensembles and tap dancers, and runs through April 2017.
For more information, visit quadcityarts.com.