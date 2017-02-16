Abigail Reese
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Edison Academy
Parents: Tracy Kennis and Nate Kennis
Why was student nominated? "Abby was nominated by her teachers at Edison Academy because of her cheerfulness, her attitude and her compassion," said Tamara J. Chelf, program coordinator. "She is always willing to help those around her. She also has an extremely positive work ethic both at school and at her job. Abby maintains good grades and takes pride in the work that she does. Abby's future plans include going into a field where she can help others. For these reasons, and countless others, Abby has been selected for this award."
What are you proud of? "My goals in life are what makes me the most proud. I plan to work with individuals with disabilities. I have a passion to show them that I care and that there are people who will care about them and support them."
What makes you happy? "My family. My family has always been there for me, no matter what. I'm happy for the support system that I have with them."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Duncan from PVHS. She has always been the person that I go to. She is there for me and calms me down when I'm upset."
What is your reaction to this honor? "I am surprised. I don't feel like I'm any better than anyone else but am grateful and honored to get this award."