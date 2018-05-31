Anna Stivers
Age: 14 years old
School: Morning Star Academy
Parents/guardians: Nathan and Michelle Stivers
Why was student nominated? “Anna exhibits a joyful attitude in class. She is truly a 'student' as she can often be found studying," said Constance Gladney, English, Rhetoric and Debate teacher. "She is willing to go above and beyond what is assigned and will even ask for extra assignments. She will stay late or come to Study Hall to go over assignments and is willing to help others in the class succeed as well. Anna lives out what it means to love God and to love His people. This shows in the work she does and the respect she gives her classmates and teachers.”
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Wingerd. She demonstrates a lot of patience to the students and her love for the Lord."
What is your favorite thing about school? "New Testament Bible class and Logic class."
What are you most proud of? "My grades. I always work hard to be on the high honor roll and to make my parents proud."