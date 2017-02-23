Ashton Wisneski
Age: 11
School: Riverdale Heights Elementary
Parents: Patricia Wisneski and Brian Wisneski
Why was student nominated? Ashton’s 6th grade teacher, Mr. Barber, nominated him because
What are you proud of? Ashton is most proud of his family and how close they are, even though they move often with the military.
What makes you happy? Ashton is happy when his family is all together and are enjoying themselves.
What teacher has inspired you and why? Ashton was inspired by his fourth-grade teacher, Mr. Chiles, because he always encouraged his students to move forward and to not let things get you down that have happened in the past.
What is your reaction to this honor? "I am surprised. I don't feel like I'm any better than anyone else but am grateful and honored to get this award."