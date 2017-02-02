Brandt Bloomer
AGE: 14
GRADE: 8
SCHOOL: Bettendorf Middle School
PARENTS: Shelly Bloomer and Joel Trier
WHY WAS THE STUDENT NOMINATED? "I nominated Brandt because he has had many challenges to overcome since starting middle school," said counselor Gwen Sones. "He not only has overcome them, but has gone above and beyond them to become an honorable young man."
WHAT ARE YOU MOST PROUD OF? "I am most proud of my courage to do the right thing even when it’s hard."
WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY? "Being around the people that I love."
WHAT TEACHER HAS INSPIRED YOU AND WHY? Miss Garfield because she was always there for me and others and she always sees the positive in me and others and she is always looking at the bright side.
WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO THIS HONOR? "Surprised! Of all the students out there in this school I would never think they would choose me!"