Caden Lepley
Age: 11
School: Herbert Hoover Elementary
Parents: Paula and Fred Lepley
Why the student was nominated: "Caden is a quite leader and positive role model for his classmates and other students at Hoover," said 5th grade teacher Kim Lindaman. "Caden is a conscientious and hard working student. He is always striving to do his best work and follows Hoover's Hawk Habits by being responsible, respectful, and safe every day!"
What teacher has inspired you and why? "My 4th grade teacher, Mrs. McDonnell, inspired me to be curious and get involved in more stuff. She also inspired me to do more reading. I used to just do the minimum required 20 minutes each night, but now read close to an hour."
What makes you happy? "When I'm alone, I like doing my homework because it calms me down. I also like playing board games with my sisters and parents."
What are you most proud of? "I am proud of all the things I have done in math and science."
What is your reaction to this honor? "I feel pretty confident and cool!"