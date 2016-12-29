A Pleasant Valley High School student has won an opportunity to perform with the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra.
Claire Thomsen, a junior who plays flute, won the grand prize during the annual Quad City Symphony Youth Ensembles Concerto Competition, held Dec. 4.
She was among seven YSO members who auditioned for the chance to win one of two prizes.
Thomsen will be featured in a concerto movement with the QCSO during the QCSO/QCSYEs Side-by-Side concert April 30.
“Having music in my life has provided me with wonderful life changing experiences, and I’m thankful for all of the encouragement and support I’ve received/am receiving from others,” Thomsen says.
She has played the flute for six years and will perform the challenging and colorful first movement of Jacques Ibert’s Flute Concerto.