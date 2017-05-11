Cody Anderson
Age: 17
School: Morning Star Academy
Parents: Daniel and Jeanetta Anderson
Why was student nominated? “I am continuously impressed by Cody's integrity and dedication, which shows in everything he is involved in, from school to basketball to band. He stretches himself to succeed, even in his areas of weakness or frustration, and does it with a bright smile and a kind heart," said teacher Susan Hixenbaugh.
What are you most proud of? "Perseverance with basketball through injuries and working hard to improve."
What makes you happy? "Hanging out with my family and friends."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "My mom, Jeanetta Anderson. She believes in me more than anyone else and has given me confidence to work hard and try new and difficult things."
What is your reaction to this honor? "Honestly, I was surprised and honored that others would nominate me for the award."