Courtney Lee
Age: 17
School: Edison Academy - BHS
Parent: Lisa Lee
Why was student nominated? "Courtney has had a short stay here at Edison, yet fit into the Edison family right away," said Teresa Heden, math teacher and adviser. "Aside from strong academic skills, Courtney is very self-aware of herself and encourages her friends to do well in school, while not owning their mistakes. Her caring nature is a perfect match for her interest in the medical field. I look forward to see what her future will hold for her."
What are you most proud of? "How far I’ve come in school. I never thought I’d make it to senior year and graduation. And I’ll be graduating this May."
What makes you happy? "Being around people who have a good energy."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Teresa (Heden) because she continues to encourage me to do my best, even on the days when I’m not feeling the best. Also, the energy she puts off in class makes it a lot easier to handle being at school."
What is your reaction to honor? "Shocked, honored and excited."