Damon Tingle
Age: 17
Grade: 12
School: Bettendorf High School
Parents: Kelcey and Erica Tingle
Why was student nominated? "Damon has experienced some challenges throughout high school but has shown that determination and perseverance pay off," said Loralee Cole. "He has developed into a hard-working, reliable young man who has set goals for himself and accomplished them. Damon is a role model for young athletes and would like to have coaching be a part of his future."
What are you proud of? "I am most proud of my four years on the wrestling team and meeting other people that push me to be a better athlete."
What makes you happy? "My close friends and family make me happy."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mr. Knight inspired me because he pushed me to work at my level. He made me set a standard for myself to work towards which pushed me further than I thought I could go. Mr. Nagovan also inspired me to work harder in school and be the best student I could be."
What is your reaction to this honor? "I didn’t think I would get recognized for working hard. It’s pretty surprising and makes me happy."