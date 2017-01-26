Declan Hancock
AGE: 10
GRADE: 5
SCHOOL: Thomas Jefferson Elementary
PARENTS: Mark and Beth Hancock
WHY WAS THE STUDENT NOMINATED: "I have him for band lessons and rehearsals. He is always friendly, caring of other students, on time and prepared. Such a nice person," says band teacher Amy Jackson.
WHAT ARE YOU MOST PROUD OF? "I can play guitar and trumpet. I learned how to play the Imperial March from Star Wars with my friends!"
WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY? "Doing nice deeds for others. Playing with my friends. And going on vacations with my family, including my grandma and cousins."
WHAT TEACHER HAS INSPIRED YOU? "Mrs. W.S. (Waldron Smith, Jefferson Librarian and Tech teacher) taught me how to push my limits and helped me realize that I am better and smarter than I thought I was."
WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO THIS HONOR? "Radical! And be sure to use Mark Hancock Photography for all your photography needs!"