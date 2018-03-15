Dylan Jones
Age: 10
School: Grant Wood
Parents: Brant Jones, Aime Jones
Why was student nominated? "Dylan will rise to the occasion to help a student who is struggling with the task at hand," says Angie Reiners, his fifth- grade teacher. "He is caring and gently nudges his classmate in the right direction, so his classmate can feel success as well. He volunteers his time outside of the school day as part of our safety patrol, helping students safely cross the streets. Working with our preschool buddies is where Dylan really shines. He gets on the same level as his buddy and does a great job guiding his buddy through each step of the process."
What are you most proud of? "How hard I work in baseball."
What makes you happy? "My friends."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mr. Donahue. He helps me a lot."
What is your reaction to honor? "Happy!"