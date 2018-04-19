Grace Downing
Age: 11
School: Mark Twain Elementary School
Parents/guardians: Penny and Brad Downing
Why was student nominated? "Grace Downing is a student who does the right thing, no matter where she is or who is watching," said Mrs. Zahner, her fifth-grade teacher. "Grace can be counted on as a role model for all students and sets a great example of what to do in order to follow expectations in our school. I can always count on her to help guest teachers, friends in need or the preschool students that she works with two times a week. Grace has a bubbly personality and is always willing to chat. She works very hard in every subject and even when frustrated, never, ever gives up!"
What teacher has inspired you and why? "I’ve been inspired by all Mark Twain teachers. Each teacher I’ve had has helped me learn something new. Mrs. Zahner taught me to stay positive, ask for help, and keep going even when I feel frustrated."
What is your favorite thing about school? "My favorite part of school is being able to help others when they are in need of help. I also really enjoy reading at school. Reading is my favorite subject! PE is also a favorite subject because I get to play fun games and interact with my classmates. Music is also a favorite subject because I love to sing and learn new notes. It’s fun to play new instruments in music, like the recorder and xylophone!"
What are you most proud of? "I am most proud to be part of the Mark Twain family. When things get tough I never stop. I am proud that I don’t give up and keep trying! Throughout all my school years I have learned important things from the teachers. I am proud that I will continue to use those skills into my adult life."