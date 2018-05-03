Johnathan Hallbery
Age: 10
School: Thomas Jefferson Elementary
Parents: Kallista Hallberg and Ian Hernandez
Why was student nominated? "Johnathan always has a smile on his face," says teacher librarian Erin Waldron Smith. "He is kind, polite, and always willing to help. He has been doing an amazing job on our reading incentive in the library. He is a reading machine. I always enjoy having him in the library."
What are you most proud of? "I am most proud of how I do in baseball. I do a good job catching pop flies."
What makes you happy? "anging out and playing with my family."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. (Waldron Smith). Because she always helps us and has lots of cool books."
What is your reaction to this honor? "I was very surprised."