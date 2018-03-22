Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Julian “Nickolas” Kleiss

Age: 6

School: Bridgeview Elementary School

Parent: Rachel Kleiss

Why was student nominated? Teacher Laura Huffman nominated Nickolas because of his positive attitude and great academic gains.

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Ms. Huffman, because I like her and she gives us fun things to do. She makes learning fun."

What is your favorite thing about school? "Learning. I like learning about animals like flamingos and sharks."

What are you most proud of? "I’m proud of my work and how I can read. I have been reading books at home. I’m proud of my pictures and drawings too."

