Julianna Snyder
Age: 7
School: Herbert Hoover
Parents: Robert and Anna Snyder
Why was student nominated? "Julianna is an incredible little girl. She fills our classroom with happiness with a single smile," says first-grade teacher Emily Fall. "Julianna is a friend to many as she is a great helper and fun to be around. Julianna always tries and does her absolute best. She loves to learn as she asks many questions, goes above and beyond, and shares information with her peers. I can't wait to see what amazing things she accomplishes in life. Her future is extremely bright! She has been an absolute joy to have in class this year."
What are you most proud of? "Losing my front tooth because it was hanging on for a long time! I am also proud of being choose for Student of the Week."
What makes you happy? "My pet dog, Fionna. She’s really cute and sometimes a little crazy. Also my fish make me happy. Their names are Royal and Flush, but Royal died. I love to play Mario Kart and other games with my mom, dad, and sister, Marina."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Fall inspires me because I want to be a teacher when I grow up. We do fun activities and I like it when she tells us stories about her kids."
What is your reaction to honor? "Excited and happy!"