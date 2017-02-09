Juliet Tatman
Age: 7
Grade: First
School: Hopewell Elementary
Parents: Jeremy and Bethany Tatman
Why was student nominated? "Juliet comes into the classroom each day giving her learning and her classmates her perfect effort," said teacher Carrie Kuesel. "She is a strong leader both in and outside the classroom. Always positive and polite, Juliet exhibits powerful thinking, a helpful hand to those around her, and an amazing attitude that inspires others. I love her kind spirit and easy going personality. She is not afraid to take risks in her learning, and displays the pillars of character on a daily basis. She has been a tremendous asset to our classroom this year.
What makes you happy? "Having great brothers and sisters, a great mom and dad, great family members and friends makes me happy."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Ms. Dougan is always in a kind voice and she talks out mistakes. It makes others feel good."
What is your reaction to this honor? "I feel very excited and shocked."