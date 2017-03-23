Justin Leonard
Age: 8
School: Cody Elementary
Parents: Melissa Leonard and Mike Leonard
Why was student nominated? "Justin learned more this year than any other student I have ever taught," said Mrs. Adams, reading specialist. "He has persevered. He shows great responsibility in completing his nightly reading assignments. His manners and effort are tremendous. I wish I had 20 more Justins to teach a day!"
What are you most proud of? "Playing games on my iPod, especially Terraria!"
What makes you happy? "I am happy to be at school. Also, I am happy to play kickball at home."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Adams. She encourages me and gives me good books to read every day."
What is your reaction to honor? "I am happy. I feel good."