Justin Meeks
Age: 15
School: PVHS
Parents: Rebecca Tuttle
Why was student nominated? "Justin comes to class ready and dove into our engine dis-assembly/re-assembly activity, helping his team successfully complete the project," said Brandon Tolle, industrial technology teacher. "His ability to work with others in his group and his class presence makes him a candidate for this award."
What are you most proud of? "Raising my grades and my GPA."
What makes you happy? "I am most happy when making new friends and having new experiences."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mr. Tolle. He is always motivating me."
What is your reaction to honor? "It makes me happy. I am speechless."